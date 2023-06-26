Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWV

The iShares Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 338,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 125,000. Shares of IWV were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 4.3% with over 153.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lucid Group, up about 3% on volume of over 92.7 million shares. Industrial Logistics Properties is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 24.8% on the day, while Fibrogen is lagging other components of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 82.5%.

