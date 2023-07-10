News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ISCF

July 10, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 931,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of ISCF were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Futu Holdings, trading up about 0.2% with over 711,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Pan American Silver, up about 0.7% on volume of over 686,000 shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Primo Water is lagging other components of the iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF, trading lower by about 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
