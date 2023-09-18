Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IPAC

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 384,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of IPAC were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Grab Holdings, trading up about 0.3% with over 4.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sea, off about 1.5% on volume of over 1.5 million shares. Bitdeer Technologies Group is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.4% on the day, while Maxeon Solar Technologies is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

