Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were New York Community Bancorp, trading down about 2.6% with over 8.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunrun, down about 8.2% on volume of over 6.1 million shares. Super Micro Computer is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.5% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJJ
