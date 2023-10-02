The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 851,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 199,000. Shares of IJJ were down about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were New York Community Bancorp, trading down about 2.6% with over 8.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunrun, down about 8.2% on volume of over 6.1 million shares. Super Micro Computer is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJJ

