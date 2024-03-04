Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were New York Community Bancorp, trading off about 11.7% with over 47.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, up about 1.3% on volume of over 13.1 million shares. Physicians Realty Trust is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 48.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJH
