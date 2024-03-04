The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 8.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.0 million. Shares of IJH were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were New York Community Bancorp, trading off about 11.7% with over 47.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, up about 1.3% on volume of over 13.1 million shares. Physicians Realty Trust is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 48.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJH

