Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 135,000. Shares of IAT were down about 13.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were First Republic Bank, trading down about 65.7% with over 71.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Keycorp, off about 28.6% on volume of over 64.3 million shares. United Bankshares is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.4% on the day.

