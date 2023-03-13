Markets
IAT

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT

March 13, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 135,000. Shares of IAT were down about 13.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were First Republic Bank, trading down about 65.7% with over 71.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Keycorp, off about 28.6% on volume of over 64.3 million shares. United Bankshares is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.4% on the day.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAT
FRC
KEY
UBSI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.