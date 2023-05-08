Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alibaba Group Holding, trading down about 0.6% with over 8.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pdd Holdings, off about 2.4% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Novo Nordisk is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.4% on the day, while Miniso Group Holding is lagging other components of the First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FPXI
