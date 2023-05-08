Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FPXI

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 529,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of FPXI were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alibaba Group Holding, trading down about 0.6% with over 8.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pdd Holdings, off about 2.4% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Novo Nordisk is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.4% on the day, while Miniso Group Holding is lagging other components of the First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.

