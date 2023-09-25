News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FPX

September 25, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

The First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 162,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FPX were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), trading off about 0.3% with over 18.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive (RIVN), up about 2.2% on volume of over 13.7 million shares. GE Healthcare Technologies (GEHC) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.1% on the day, while Morphic Holding (MORF) is lagging other components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 22.6%.

