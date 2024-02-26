The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 179,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of FNK were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Paramount Global, trading off about 0.6% with over 7.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, trading flat on volume of over 6.3 million shares. Frontier Communications Parent is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.6% on the day, while Teleflex is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNK

