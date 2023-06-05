The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 4.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.0 million. Shares of FDL were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Verizon Communications, trading trading flat with over 18.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Keycorp, down about 0.4% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. Artisan Partners Asset Management is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is lagging other components of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FDL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.