The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 187,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of EWRE were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Equity Residential, trading off about 0.4% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Host Hotels, up about 0.6% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Extra Space Storage is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Vornado Realty Trust is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EWRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.