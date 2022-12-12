The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 161,000. Shares of ESML were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coupa Software, trading up about 26.7% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, up about 2.2% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. Fate Therapeutics is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Monday, trading lower by about 13%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESML

