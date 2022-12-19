Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EQAL

December 19, 2022 — 12:39 pm EST

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 272,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of EQAL were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 1.7% with over 70.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 3.3% on volume of over 40.9 million shares. Rithm Capital is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.6% on the day, while Carvana is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, trading lower by about 13.3%.

