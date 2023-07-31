News & Insights

Markets
EEMS

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMS

July 31, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 101,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of EEMS were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were RLX Technology, trading up about 2.4% with over 5.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and UP Fintech Holding, up about 8.4% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Youdao is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Monday, trading lower by about 4.3%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMS
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EEMS
RLX
TIGR
DAO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.