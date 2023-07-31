Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMS

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 101,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of EEMS were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were RLX Technology, trading up about 2.4% with over 5.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and UP Fintech Holding, up about 8.4% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Youdao is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Monday, trading lower by about 4.3%.

