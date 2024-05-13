News & Insights

DWAS

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DWAS

May 13, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

The Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 166,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of DWAS were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Soundhound AI, trading up about 6.8% with over 42.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleanspark, off about 0.7% on volume of over 18.4 million shares. Purecycle Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8% on the day, while Praxis Precision Medicines is lagging other components of the Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.

