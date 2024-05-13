Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Soundhound AI, trading up about 6.8% with over 42.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cleanspark, off about 0.7% on volume of over 18.4 million shares. Purecycle Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8% on the day, while Praxis Precision Medicines is lagging other components of the Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DWAS
