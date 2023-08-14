Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT

The MSCI Argentina ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 290,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of ARGT were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ypf Sociedad Anonima, trading up about 2.6% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pan American Silver, off about 0.3% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Cresud is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.8% on the day, while Mercadolibre is lagging other components of the MSCI Argentina ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

