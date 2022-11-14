Markets
XPH

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

November 14, 2022 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 336,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading up about 3.5% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb (BMY), up about 1.8% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Cassava Sciences is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 14.4% on the day, while Esperion Therapeutics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPH
PFE
BMY
SAVA
ESPR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.