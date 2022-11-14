The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 336,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading up about 3.5% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb (BMY), up about 1.8% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Cassava Sciences is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 14.4% on the day, while Esperion Therapeutics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.