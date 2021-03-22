Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD

The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 126,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of WOOD were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were International Paper, trading down about 2.7% with over 1.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weyerhaeuser, up about 0.9% on volume of over 1.1 million shares. Westrock is lagging other components of the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Monday, trading lower by about 4.1%.

