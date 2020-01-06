Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD

The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 238,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of WOOD were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Westrock (WRK), trading down about 1% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and International Paper (IP), off about 1.3% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Potlatchdeltic (PCH) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 1.7% on the day, while Domtar (UFS) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

