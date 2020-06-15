Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WCLD

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 560,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 218,000. Shares of WCLD were up about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Slack Technologies, trading up about 0.2% with over 8.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zoom Video Communications, up about 7% on volume of over 7.5 million shares. Fastly is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Domo is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, trading lower by about 11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.