Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VYM

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 6.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 965,000. Shares of VYM were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor (F), trading off about 0.1% with over 17.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), down about 0.9% on volume of over 14.0 million shares. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.4% on the day, while Tupperware Brands (TUP) is lagging other components of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, trading lower by about 8.8%.

