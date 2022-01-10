Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWV

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 301,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of VTWV were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading off about 5.2% with over 22.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fuelcell Energy, down about 4.1% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Apria is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 26.2% on the day, while Nurix Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF, trading lower by about 16.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.