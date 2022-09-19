The Vanguard Communication Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 229,000. Shares of VOX were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading up about 0.2% with over 12.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.6% on volume of over 12.0 million shares. Adtheorent Holding is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Nextdoor Holdings is lagging other components of the Vanguard Communication Services ETF, trading lower by about 7.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VOX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.