Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VOT

The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 356,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 142,000. Shares of VOT were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading up about 3.6% with over 36.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap (SNAP), up about 7.8% on volume of over 26.6 million shares. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 17% on the day, while Datadog (DDOG) is lagging other components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

