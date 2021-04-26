Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VLUE

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 8.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.2 million. Shares of VLUE were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were General Electric, trading up about 2.1% with over 43.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.9% on volume of over 18.9 million shares. Western Digital is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.9% on the day, while Kroger is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

