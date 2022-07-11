The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 80,000. Shares of VIOO were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Endo International, trading off about 11.8% with over 38.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, off about 0.3% on volume of over 21.2 million shares. Cross Country Healthcare is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

