URTH

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URTH

The iShares MSCI World ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 233,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of URTH were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 1.7% with over 55.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, off about 1.5% on volume of over 55.1 million shares. Moderna is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 15.8% on the day, while Beigene is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI World ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

