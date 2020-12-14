Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URA

The Uranium ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 646,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 187,000. Shares of URA were up about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Uranium Energy, trading up about 10% with over 5.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fission Uranium, up about 8.1% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. UEX Corp is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 13.2% on the day, while Cameco is lagging other components of the Uranium ETF, trading higher by about 2.8%.

