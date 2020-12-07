Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: URA

The Uranium ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 851,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 142,000. Shares of URA were up about 7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Uranium Energy, trading up about 19.4% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fission Uranium, up about 21.1% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Laramide Resources is lagging other components of the Uranium ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.4%.

