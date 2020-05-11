Markets
SUSL

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 823,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of SUSL were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Norwegian Cruise Line, trading down about 6.7% with over 20.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Delta Air Lines, down about 2.8% on volume of over 18.3 million shares. Cardinal Health is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.6% on the day, while Under Armour is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.

