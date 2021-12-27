Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 263,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of SUSL were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 4.2% with over 21.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.4% on volume of over 14.3 million shares. Teladoc Health is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2.4%.

