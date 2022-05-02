Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSA

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 376,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 218,000. Shares of SUSA were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading down about 1.6% with over 50.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 1.5% on volume of over 39.3 million shares. Roku is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.9% on the day, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, trading lower by about 6.4%.

