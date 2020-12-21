Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 606,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of SPYX were down about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were American Airlines Group, trading off about 3.4% with over 50.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 1.2% on volume of over 48.5 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.3% on the day, while Carnival is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

