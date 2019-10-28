Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGP

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 233,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of SPGP were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel (INTC), trading up about 0.5% with over 18.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology (MU), up about 1% on volume of over 11.6 million shares. Align Technology (ALGN) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.