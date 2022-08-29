The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of SOCL were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading off about 0.5% with over 10.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Twitter, up about 0.2% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Groupon is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 0.2% on the day, while Yandex is lagging other components of the Social Media Index ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.