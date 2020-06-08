Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMMV

The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 8.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 378,000. Shares of SMMV were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Sorrento Therapeutics, trading up about 14.3% with over 31.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Mortgage Trust, up about 18.2% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Redwood Trust is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 25.7% on the day, while Bandwidth is lagging other components of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

