Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SIL

The Silver Miners ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 652,000. Shares of SIL were up about 6.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Endeavour Silver, trading up about 7.8% with over 10.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hecla Mining, up about 5.2% on volume of over 9.5 million shares. Fortuna Silver Mines is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.3% on the day, while Bear Creek Mining is lagging other components of the Silver Miners ETF, trading up by about 0.9%.

