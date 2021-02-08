Markets
SDY

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR— S&P— Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 663,000. Shares of SDY were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Exxon Mobil, trading up about 3.3% with over 17.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.2% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Cardinal Health is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Dividend ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.1%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDY
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SDY XOM T CAH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest