Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SDY

The SPDR— S&P— Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 663,000. Shares of SDY were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Exxon Mobil, trading up about 3.3% with over 17.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.2% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Cardinal Health is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— Dividend ETF Monday, trading lower by about 3.1%.

