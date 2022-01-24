Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYT

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of RYT were off about 3.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading down about 3.5% with over 69.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 7.6% on volume of over 51.9 million shares. KLAC is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.6% on the day, while Xilinxis lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.

