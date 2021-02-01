Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYF

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 343,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of RYF were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.6% with over 16.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, trading flat on volume of over 8.2 million shares. Marketaxess Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while Assurant is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.