Markets
RYF

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 343,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of RYF were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.6% with over 16.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, trading flat on volume of over 8.2 million shares. Marketaxess Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while Assurant is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYF
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RYF BAC WFC MKTX AIZ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular