Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYE

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 371,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of RYE were off about 22% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Occidental Petroleum, trading off about 32.9% with over 52.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Schlumberger, off about 28.7% on volume of over 44.6 million shares. Cabot Oil & Gas is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 11.4% on the day, while Diamondback Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Energy ETF, trading lower by about 45.5%.

