The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 151,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of QQQE were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 3.3% with over 54.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, trading flat on volume of over 29.6 million shares. Lucid Group is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 9.5% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

ETF, trading lower by about 12.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QQQE

