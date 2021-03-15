Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 7.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 219,000. Shares of PXJ were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Transocean, trading down about 3.7% with over 12.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Schlumberger, off about 0.2% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Frontline is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 2.4% on the day, while Dril-quip is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

