The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Schlumberger (SLB), trading up about 2.2% with over 12.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean (RIG), off about 1.8% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. Weatherford International (WFRD) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while TechnipFMC (FTI) is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

