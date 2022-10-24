Markets
PXJ

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Schlumberger (SLB), trading up about 2.2% with over 12.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean (RIG), off about 1.8% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. Weatherford International (WFRD) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while TechnipFMC (FTI) is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXJSLBRIGWFRDFTI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular