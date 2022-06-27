Markets
PXJ

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 4.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 626,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Schlumberger, trading up about 0.8% with over 14.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, up about 2.3% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Expro Group Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while Helmerich & Payne is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading higher by about 0.5%.

