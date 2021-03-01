Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

The Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 978,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of PXI were up about 3.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 1.9% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, up about 4.3% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. Renewable Energy Group is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 12.1% on the day, while Pioneer Natural Resources is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 0.3%.

