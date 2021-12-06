Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of PXI were up about 2.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 6.9% with over 21.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Oil, up about 2.1% on volume of over 8.1 million shares. Civitas Resources is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 10.3% on the day, while Consol Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

