Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

The Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 461,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PXE were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Marathon Oil, trading down about 3.5% with over 15.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Occidental Petroleum, off about 2.7% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Valero Energy is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.4% on the day, while SM Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

