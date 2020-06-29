Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXE

The Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 970,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of PXE were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Occidental Petroleum, trading off about 0.3% with over 10.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Marathon Oil, up about 1% on volume of over 9.4 million shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 8.3% on the day, while Diamondback Energy is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

