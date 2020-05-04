Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PUI

The Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 242,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 47,000. Shares of PUI were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Oneok, trading up about 0.5% with over 2.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and EQT, up about 1.5% on volume of over 2.5 million shares. Sempra Energy is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.4% on the day, while SJW Group is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

